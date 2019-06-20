Rapid City real estate market heating up

It's hot. Super hot.

The Rapid City residential real estate market that is.

"Right now it's not uncommon in certain price ranges to get multiple offers or to see offers coming in over asking price," said Steve Anderson, the president-elect of the Black Hills Association of realtors.

The ceiling on that price range is roughly $370,000 real estate professionals say. Homes priced at that figure or below are selling quickly. Sometimes very quickly.

"Houses come up at 8 o'clock in the morning and have a showing at 10 and I'll get a notice that, hey, we've got an offer or two right now," said Anderson.

One of the reasons is just supply and demand. The number of homes on the market is low. Other reasons include new businesses moving in -- like the new orthopedic hospital on Highway 16 -- that offer high paying jobs. And interest rates are low.

"There's a lot of business coming in to town and so the price range that's hot right now, up to around $370,000, tells you the that the things coming into town are bringing in good jobs," said Anderson who is a broker at Assist 2 Sell.

Add it all up and you get some groundbreaking market conditions.

"I haven't seen this market be like this in the entire time I've been in real estate," said Anderson. "It's a fun time to be a seller. It's probably a little stressful time to be a buyer."

And will the conditions last? Anderson thinks so.

"The market in Rapid City is going o be very good for the next four or five years because of all the things that are coming," he said. "We've got a lot of new businesses coming. The stuff like Ellsworth Air Force base is going to be huge for our market."