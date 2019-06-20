Famous cartoonist makes a visit to Rapid City

Renowned cartoonist whose portfolio includes works such as the Rugrats, Scooby Doo and The Beatles Yellow Submarine, is in Rapid City to display and talk about his work at Shaviq Art Gallery.

From now until Sunday, Ron Campbell will be exhibiting all the artwork that he has created after his retirement as well as other beloved cartoons characters that encompass his 50-year career in Children's Television. Campbell is also selling special recreations of his iconic artwork.

"Anybody who buys a painting I do a certificate of authenticity for where I do a painting right there in front of them," said Campbell, "so if you want a drawing of Scooby Doo come on over."

Campbell started cartoon work professionally in 1958 and worked on cartoons such as the original George of the Jungle, Winnie The Pooh, and Scooby Doo. Since retiring from a 50-year career, he has been painting subjects based on the animated cartoons he helped bring to the screen with an emphasis on The Beatles.

Campbell will be in Rapid City at the Shaviq Art Gallery starting tonight through Sunday. The exhibit is free and all works are avliable for purchase. For more information on the time of each show visit www.shaviq.us

