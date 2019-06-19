New Black Hills Energy substation is expected to help with energy load

More people means more energy use and Black Hills Energy is preparing for incoming growth with a new substation near Sturgis.

The Blucksberg Mountain Substation is expected to help with energy load management. There are currently two substations that provide energy to people living along the I-90 corridor. If more people move to the area, this third substation will help deal with the energy load and assist with distribution when maintenance is needed. The area in which the substation is being built has enough space for more growth in the future.

"Really I think it's a great benefit to the customers here in this area and along the I-90 corridor between Sturgis and Piedmont. Gives them another feed so if we do have a weather event or an addition, load growth in the area we're able to serve that and keep the lights on for them," says Black Hills Energy director of operations, Marc Eyre.

The three million dollar project is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.