Woman pleds guilty to embezzling money

Olivia Kuehner was sentenced to 41 months and 2 years supervised release Wednesday after taking more than $148,000 from The Rapid City Club for Boys and Collins Siding.

Kuehner earlier pleaded guilty to three felony charges including wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

The factual basis statement signed by Kuehner says she worked for the Club for Boys from September 2012-May 2017 and embezzled more than $121,000 from the organization.

Kuehner then resigned from the Club for Boys and went to work at Collins Siding.

She admitted to embezzling more than $26,000 from that company, totaling to more than $148,000.

Kuehner was remanded to the U.S. Marshals Service and will head to a federal prison to serve her sentence.