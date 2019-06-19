Suspect arrested at police blood drive

How do you catch a criminal? Set up a blood drive in the mall.

Rapid City police say they nabbed a suspect in a string of smash and grab car thefts after the man wandered into the mall on Monday looking for a shopping spree with the credit cards he had stolen.

Unfortunately for the suspect - identified as 42-year-old Christopher Berry - officers were already at the mall for the annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive. They recognized him and made the arrest.

"A little hard work and a little luck go together," said Det. Philip Koch. "It was a bad decision on his part to choose that particular location for that day, but it worked out well for us and we are glad we can get the case resolved for the victims."

Koch says the man is from Arizona and has racked up upwards of $20,000 in items and credit card bills.

Berry is facing 24 felony charges stemming from eight cases and four victims so far.

It's unconfirmed if Berry donated to the Guns and Hoses Blood drive, but if he did, we doubt he did so on behalf of the police department.