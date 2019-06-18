Box Elder event center moves step closer to reality

Quick. What's the 12 largest city in the state? If you said Box Elder you are right.

For now.

With Pennington County's help Tuesday the city is poised for some major growth.

A new hotel going in near Interstate 90 exit 61 is poised to get an important neighbor after the Pennington County Commission approved $11.5 million in tax increment financing for infrastructure improvements that will pave the way for a new community event center and a business park.

All on the heals of the Air Force's plans to expand Ellsworth Air Force Base.

"I think we're on the precipice of some incredible growth in our area," said Caleb Arceneaux, the CEO of LIV Hospitality, the firm partnering with the city of Box Elder in the construction of the planned event center. "When you think about what the base announcement means for our area, the Black Hills region is really going to benefit."

Added Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson: "It's very exciting."

The county Tuesday joined the Box Elder and the Bradsky family-owned Liv Hospitality in helping bring the $16 million, 54,000 square foot event center closer to reality.

"This is fantastic," said Larson. "I mean, to get the cooperation of the county to do this TIF for us, I mean, what a great partnership that we have with them plus what the Bradsky's plan on doing for Box Elder is amazing. This is definitely a big day for us."

The planned event/community center would be able to hold multiple basketball games or large events, indoor soccer, gymnastics, weddings and conventions.

And so the mayor hopes in just a couple of years you can come back to the Exit 61 hotel construction site and see the crown jewel of the growing city of Box Elder.

