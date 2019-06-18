Agencies at the ready in case of remote emergency

Once a year, agencies from Black Hills Life Flight, Black Hills National Forest, Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands and the South Dakota Wildland Fire Division all come together to brush up on their skills for medevac training; which happens if someone gets injured in a remote area and needs medical attention.

"We're going to package those patients up and quickly as we can and move them to somewhere that we can get them out of the woods as safety as possible," says Andy Solvie the manager with the Great Plains Dispatch Center.

Between the agencies, over 60 people took part in the training, learning how to prepare an injured person for a helicopter ride to the hospital.

"Not everybody gets in and learns how to do it but you know it's what people put into it that's what they get out of it," says Solive.

Another reason for the training: to keep everyone involved working as one unit if a large fire happens.

"To do the interagency training, train with our partners because we don't get to work with them everyday but when we're on big fires and just doing fires in the Black Hills then we're with our different agencies," says Solive.

Training will continue Wednesday at Spearfish with a different group of firefighters.