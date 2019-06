A man was found dead inside a rural Rapid City home by firefighters Tuesday morning.

Details are sketchy at the time of this post but what we do know is a fire was reported about 8 a.m. at a home on the 7300 block of Mount Rushmore Road across the street from Black Hills Orthopedics. The fire was quickly put out.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries. He is being evaluated at the hospital.

We will update the story when we get more information.