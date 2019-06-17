Vitalant prepares for Guns and Hoses blood drive

Vitalant is hosting the 14th annual Guns and Hoses blood drive at the Rushmore Mall starting Tuesday.

More blood drives occur during the school year, so donations often decrease during the summer. That's why the Rapid City Fire and Police Departments take part in this friendly competition to bring in more donors. People who come in to donate blood can vote for team fire or team law and receive a corresponding shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but signing up for a slotted time can help make things run smoothly.

"This is a very high walk in blood drive so we hope that some people will sign up online so that we have a little idea of who's showing up when and try to keep everybody moving as quickly as possible," says Vitalant donor recruitment representative, Tori Robbins.

The blood drive runs from 10:30 A-M until 6 P-M Tuesday through Thursday, and 7:30 A-M to 3:30 P-M on Friday.

They're located in the Rushmore Mall, across from Rue 21, where Charlotte Russe used to be. If you would like to sign up for a time to donate blood you can do so on the Vitalant website here.