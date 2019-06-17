Beekeepers eye great honey season after two wet springs

What's that buzz?

It could be the bees. Beekeepers are moving their hives into the territory for the clover blooms -- and this year looks like a banner year.

Beekeepers from across the country migrate annually to the region to bring their honey bees to feast on the clover. The wet spring -- and last year's great growing season -- have combined to make this year look like a great year for honey production.

We caught up with the folks form the Stoddard Honey company from Utah as they dropped off hives in Meade County in the middle of rich clover fields.

"We like the mild flavor of the honey the bees produce on the clover," said Logan Cleaver as he dropped off bee hives in a field east of Sturgis. "They can really make a lot of honey off the clover because one, there's endless blossoms, two, the ranchers don't cut it down, they don't harvest it quite yet, so they let it bloom for a long time and this is a good location. South Dakota's awesome and this year should be one of the better years."

The beekeepers usually return after the 4th of July to pick up their hives and they usually pay the landowners in ... well ... honey.