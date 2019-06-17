Children discover their inner inventor at Camp Invention

Many of the area's future inventors, scientists or engineers gathered at the Black Hills State University Rapid City Campus all this week for Camp Invention.

Camp Invention, a popular summer program, gives children from kindergarten to 6th grade an opportunity to learn about their "inner inventor" by doing hands on activities that promote, science, technology, engineering and math. This year's theme is Supercharged! Children did such projects like rebuilding ships, designing underwater equipment, explored circuit boards, motors and gears as they designed a remote-controlled bot and much more.

"It's important to get kids of this age involved, get them engaged in learning to help them foster a love of learning, get them excited about science," said Shawna Meisman, an Camp Invention Instructor. "That's something that we're really excited about."

Camp Invention is a program under the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) and the curriculum taught is inspired by inventors that are inducted into the NIHF.

"The reason that I came to this camp is because I wanted to learn about inventions and this whole camp is called Camp Invention," said Reagan Bryant, 10-year-old Camp Invention participant, "so we're going to learn to use our imagination and build stuff."

Although this week's Camp Invention is already booked, there are still spots available for next week's camp on June 22-28. For more information and how to register visit Camp Invention