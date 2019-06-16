Plentiful brunch for dads to enjoy on Father's Day

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach so for Father's Day, why not treat them like king's with a good brunch.

For the first time, Holiday Inn on Fifth Street hosted a Father's Day Brunch with all the food you can eat.

Though the Holiday Inn hosts Sunday brunches every week serving about 150 people, on Sunday the number doubled.

About 300 families enjoyed an omelette bar, a salad bar and a complimentary beer.

One father came from Minneapolis to enjoy ATV riding in the Black Hills but said after enjoying a prime rib meal at the hotel the surprise made Father's Day even better.

"I woke up this morning and thought I would have the regular breakfast, you know, that you normally get at a hotel and it turned out to be this big brunch. And it was a beautiful brunch. The choices were just enormous," Barry Ertl said.

Ertl said though this day recognizes the father's he says we can never forget about the mothers.