Expect more construction in Rapid City

It's a sure sign Summer is coming with all the construction and even more expected.

Throughout Rapid City you will see orange sign after orange sign warning drivers about the several construction projects.

But expect more road closure signs and more traffic on Monday, as Omaha Street will be getting some upgrades to help accessibility for the disabled.

Rapid City local, Sandy Jones, said with more tourist coming in the season, adding more construction projects are causing delays.

"I do think that they do pick the wrong time and wrong places to do construction when there's a lot of people in town and it's just a busier time. It's hard to get around," Jones said.

Jones said the worst area she tries to avoid is on Haines Avenue and Disk Drive because the one lane traffic causes too long of a line.

But, Fulton Street may cause some annoyance too. Though part of Fulton Street is already under construction, on Monday, the street from West Boulevard to the alley west of 11th Street will be closed. The road closure is expected to last for about three months.

However, Rapid City resident, Stephanie Morgan said she doesn't mind the construction.

"I've lived here all my life so I'm just kind of use to the construction so it doesn't really phase me because it's just all I've known. I just kind of expect it I guess. In the summertime, you just know that it's going to be construction going on," Morgan said.

Morgan said she has learned to just leave a little earlier to get to work and hopes the construction pays off in the future.