Two friends bring Sturgis a new type of venue

This October, two friends and their husbands will introduce the Farmhouse Barn to the community.

They have a lot to do before then but they tell us their thought process to open the barn, was the lack of a venue like theirs in the area.

As for what the venue will look like, the owners describe it as a 100-year-old antique barn that's brand new.

They're bringing in the white ship-lap, wood accents, big open windows and a beautiful view of the Black Hills.

"We can't wait to see the thing in person and we can't wait for the community to see it in person because we know when the community sees it, we're going to be booked every weekend we know that," says Amy Gustafson a co-owner of The Farmhouse Barn.

The Farmhouse Barn is going to celebrate their opening by having a two-day fall fest in October.

The link to their website- https://www.thefarmhousebarn.com/welcome-to-the-farm

Their Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/thefarmhousebarn/