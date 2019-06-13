Pampers set to install 5,000 changing stations in men's bathrooms

Pampers says it's providing 5,000 changing tables for men's restrooms across North America by 2021.

These new changing stations will provide ease of access to any father looking for more convenience when going to change their baby, especially when they are the only ones capable to do so.

For one family of 5, its a daily struggle only having a changing station in the women's bathroom.

"He goes shopping by himself with our kids. He hates going out to the car to change the diaper too especially when it's either cold or raining or super hot for that matter. It's hard to go out and try to find a spot in your car to change the baby, " says Michelle Millard a mom of 5.

The first 500 locations have already been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

According to a statement, the changing stations will be installed in restrooms at parks, recreation centers, community centers and libraries.