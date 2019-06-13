One week later; how the Cornerstone Mission rebuilds from burglary

Security cameras got a glimpse of the man who broke into the thrift store.

He found his way through the administrative offices into the room that held a safe and broke into it. Stealing nearly $1,000.

During this time he set off one of the fire sprinklers which ended up flooding the building.

After 3 days staff got the water out of the building but are still waiting on the insurance company to approve their claim.

The executive director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission says they know they can bounce back from this hit but it's the kids who are really hurt by the crime.

"We've been praying for this individual. It's saddest for the children because we had saved up a bunch of gift certificates or gift cards for them for Christmas. We're hoping over the next 6 months or so we can replenish that," says Lysa Allison the executive director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Authorities told Allison they do have some leads on who might have broken in but nothing has been confirmed.