Expect reclining seats, calzones and beer in the new AMC Ruhsmore Theatre 7

Get ready for a whole new theatre experience as the AMC Ruhsmore Theatre 7 is getting a makeover.

Golden Ticket Cinemas is taking over the AMC theatre on Disk Drive and revamping it with new amenities on July 1st.

Customers will be able to enjoy food delivered right to their new reclining seats at the new theatre.

Reserved seating will be available allowing customers to pick their seat and purchase their tickets ahead of time.

The menu for concession stand food will expand to offer hot foods like calzones, burgers, and french fries. Alcohol beverages like beer and wine will also be available for sale.

It will cost about $1 million to $3 million to construct the new additions.

Golden Ticket Cinemas Owner John Bloemeke said he wants to provide Rapid City residents the movie theatre experience big cities like Denver provide.

"We love movies, we love going to movies and we love markets like this where they are a little under served. Theatres haven't quite evolved in awhile and they just need a little bit more love. So we are excited to bring that," Bloemeke said.

The theatre will close for construction. But, the plan is to re-open up the theatre with the new additions in time for the holidays on November 1st.