Wilson Park restroom may be added to list of park restrooms locked during off hours

Another item unanimously approved by the Public Works Committee involved an update to an agreement between the city and Mountain States Security Services...

Currently, Rapid City Parks and Recreation uses Mountain State Security Services to ensure that a majority of public restrooms are locked during the park's off hours and opened during the day. They also do the same for gates at the city cemetery and Canyon Lake Park.

This update will put the public restroom at Wilson Park on the list that the security company secures as well.

"These are supposed to be safe for the public to use and for families and children use these restrooms," said Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler, "so we want to make sure that when they do open them up that they are clean and have not experienced vandalism or anything like that so we just want to make sure that they are safe and clean and available for the people that are using the a park."

Currently, all public restrooms in Rapid City's parks are locked during off hours except one in Sioux Park. This item will go into effect once approved by city council at their next meeting.