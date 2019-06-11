Judge: Unhappiness is not a reason to change counsel

A man accused of murdering a state prison inmate back in 2017 was back in Seventh Circuit Tuesday morning.

28-year-old Thomas Lucero is accused of murdering Moses Dubray who walked away from the Rapid City Community Work Center. Lucero said he feels that his lawyer is not doing enough and that he is not given enough time with her. After hearing his side Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle decided that it was best for Shiloh McNally to remain as his defense lawyer. They also discussed a list of witnesses that Lucero wants full access to. Judge Wipf Pfeifle said she'll make a decision on that request in the future.