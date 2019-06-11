Program returns to keep kids on the court and out of trouble

Last year, the police activities league brought a new kind of game to Thursday Summer Nights to try and help middle-school aged kids keep out of trouble.

On the first basketball game during Summer Nights there were around 50 kids involved, and at the largest, 90 kids laced up their shoes.

This year, there's going to be some new offerings the kids can expect.

Pizza ranch is donating pizza for the first game, while Pepsi is donating drinks. The police department will also be organizing games of "9th square in the air."

For one RCPD officer, he hopes people will come out and volunteer, to continue encouraging winning games on and off the court.

"Come down, we'll show you how to volunteer and what we need to do and you can help us out and help out the community as well. It's kind of a team building for those groups as well," says Brian Blenner a lieutenant with the Rapid City Police Department.

Night Court is free to kids, anyone who wants to play can just meet at the registration table on 6th & Saint Joseph Street.