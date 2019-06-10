Rapid City Schools aim to help homeless students with a federal grant

Rapid City Area School District is now all set to apply for a $110,000 grant to help students affected by homelessness. Applying for the grant is an annual process.

The McKinney-Vento grant provides money for the Rapid City Area School District to help provide services for homeless students.

The district applies for the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Grant every year and tonight the Rapid City school board officially made the first move to apply for grant by approving the application. So it's ready to go. The grant money is used to pay salaries of staff members who provide help to homeless students as well as purchasing school supplies or clothes for them. The application will now be sent on to the South Dakota Department of Education.

"Without this funding the school district would not be able to ensure that the homeless students have all the access to resources that the school can provide," says Anita Deranleau, McKinney-Vento coordinator.

At the beginning of each school year students from pre-K through GED can fill out McKinney-Vento paperwork to receive assistance from the district.