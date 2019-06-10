Kids Yoga and Story Time returns to Rapid City Public Library

It was almost a full house at the Rapid City Public Library's community room Monday, as more than 20 children showed up for Kids Yoga and Story Time.

Twice a month, instructors from SOL Yoga Collective will combine literacy and yoga for children to learn at the library.

The children practice creative movement, concentration and breathing techniques all while being read to. Doing yoga not only promotes physical strength but it can also lead to a boost of self esteem.

"It's really exciting, it really helps me continue to have that playfulness in my own life and in my yoga practice and teaching. Kids they're playful, they're fun, they have this idea of what yoga is," said Alicia Love, an instructor at Sol Yoga Collective. "I just really find so much enjoyment and I love when kids...you just how it helps calm them because life can be crazy and so they have these postures and the breathing that gives them a sense of calmness but yet fun and kind of expressive."

The next Kids Yoga and Story Time is Monday, June 17 from 9:30 am to 10 am. Parents are encouraged to participate with their child if they wish to do so.