Approved disaster declaration aims to provide money for flood damage

President Donald Trump approved the State's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Friday.

Snow and rain from the past weeks left infrastructure and buildings damaged across the state. With this declaration, federal funding can be used to help repair some of that damage. Gov. Kristi Noem asked for the disaster declaration last month. Now that it is approved, Noem says she's happy there will be additional funds to help with repairs.

"We've done a great job as South Dakotans pulling together and working to get through these difficult situations, but this federal help will be incredibly important to make sure we can rebuild infrastructure. We've got a lot of damaged roads a lot of damaged bridges and then the individual assistance will help us with homes as well," she says.

Initial damage assessments by the state indicate $43 million in damage to infrastructure across 58 counties and three reservations.

