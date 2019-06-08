One organization looks to bring communities together, by food

Lloyd Big Crow is trying to make a difference and cheer kids up with a meal this summer for "Youth Feed."

Big Crow along with peers created an organization He Sapa Cante Waste Oyate which translated means, good hearted people of the Black Hills.

The organization started feeding people and buying toys for the kids last summer and they are picking back up where they left off Saturday at the StarVillage apartments.

They want to hold two youth feeds a month to gather funds in between since they buy the food and toys out of their own pockets or by donations.

"Good hearted people that's who we see, we don't see color, we don't see race, we just want our community to come together for the betterment of all of us, our children and ourselves and our elders," says Lloyd Big Crow.

Big Crow and He Sapa Cante Waste Oyate also feed the homeless every Friday.

If you would like to join these guys and help with donations you can find Big Crow on Facebook here-

https://www.facebook.com/big.crow.05

Or contact him directly at- 605-939-9087.

The next youth feed will be on June 29th.