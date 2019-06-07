Archaeological research center gets their hands dirty

The archaeological research center is getting their hands dirty as their team members water screen soil samples.

Crews can be seen outside the archaeological research center processing soil as they search for artifacts.

The center has a water screening system outside of the building where crew members rinse the dirt and then put aside the remains that are considered light.

The center's primary goal is to test the 150 cubic soil samples by the end of the summer.

“In terms of South Dakota history and pre-history its significant.” Said David Williams, Senior Archaeologist. These are artifacts and items left behind by occupants of the state from hundreds of years ago. Some of the projects we work on go back to the thousands and up to ten, 12 thousand years ago. It gives us a window of early occupations in the state."

The common items that the team has found so far have been charcoal and seeds.

