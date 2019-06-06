Former mayors agree: A 4 year term is the way to go

For the first time in its 143 year history, Rapid City has a four-year mayor.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender visits with a constituent Thursday.

Steve Allender was re-elected to the post for that term on Tuesday. He says the extra time -- previous mayor's served two-year terms -- will enable the sitting mayor to do a better job.

"Four years will give me and future mayors a lot more time to a) learn the job and b) to make all the right connections and c) to get the work done over time," said Allender. "Most great things are not quick fixes so they require time."

Turns out, former mayors agree.

"I think four-year terms is the right number for an elected mayor," said Ed McLaughlin.

They said the problem with two-year terms is that you end up in campaign mode almost the whole time.

"They start campaigning basically right away and there's always that little twinge in somebodies mind, 'let's see, how will this play out in the next election,' " said Jim Shaw. "So by going to four years that eliminates some of that."

So now mayor Allender has what he sought -- a proper term in office. Now he has the time to see what he can do.

