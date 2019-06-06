South Dakota World War II veterans are honored in Custer on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

On the 75th anniversary of when troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, survivors of World War II are honored here in the Black Hills. Nearly a hundred people crowded the 1881 Courthouse Museum in Custer to pay their respects to the South Dakota veterans who served in the war.

The honor guard comprised of members from Custer Post #46 American Legion and Kenneth Kuper Post VFW # 3442 carried out a 21-gun salute outside the 1881 Courthouse Museum.

93-year-old Harold Stickney is one of the seven World War II veterans honored at the ceremony.

For two years, he served in 41 missions as an engineer-gunner on a B-24 in the U.S. Air Force.

Stickney is the only survivor out of 10 man crew in the 90th Bomb Group.

"I feel quite fortunate that I am still here. We had some pretty tough missions over Formosa which is now Taiwan during World War II. We got shot up quite a few times," Stickney said. "Squadron commander got shot down over Formosa and my pilot being a ranking officer became the squadron commander. We flew lead ship from then on for about the last missions we flew."

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden also came to the ceremony to honor the veterans, especially since his own father served in World War II. He carries a photo album of all the pictures his father took while serving in the war.

Rhoden said the stories his father told about the liberation of concentration camps are what stand out the most.

He said he appreciates his father's photos because now he can compare stories with other veterans and feel a little closer to them.

"I grew up hearing the stories from my dad and my grandfather fought in World War II. We have a long history of military service in the family. More importantly than that, we just recognize how important it is the sacrifices that were made back then to defend our liberties and rights today," Rhoden said.