Rapid City Police Department welcomes seven new officers

Rapid City welcomed seven new faces to the police department Wednesday afternoon.

After lots of hard work and personal training, this year’s summer recruit class was sworn in as officers.

A ceremony was held to honor the recruits and welcome them to the Rapid City Police community. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the recruits’ achievements and showcase how far they have come.

The new officers are now excited to give back and represent Rapid City.

“It feels really good," said graduate Jeff Doerksen. "It feels like a big weight, but a good responsibility. I guess I’ll say. To protect our community that, I call home and so many people love to visits.”

Training will continue for these new officers within the department, before heading to Pierre for 13 weeks to attend the police academy. After that, they will be fully certified officers.