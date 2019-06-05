Bob Seger counterfeit tickets popping up

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center employees are receiving dozens of calls about counterfeit tickets. There are some tips to keep in mind to avoid these scams.

People are buying concert tickets but the problem is the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is not selling tickets yet.

After announcing on Thursday that Bob Seger will be in town for a concert in September, dozens of calls came in reporting counterfeit tickets.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Assistant Ticket Operations Manager Evan Sims said people are buying from third party websites that claim to have tickets but are not tied with the civic center in any way.

Sims said this tends to happen for big concerts like Elton John, Luke Bryan and Eric Church.

If a ticket cost hundreds of dollars, Sims said be aware. He also said if the tickets are sold early and don't have a seat number, it could be another sign of a counterfeit ticket.

Sims said when the tickets are scanned on the day of the event, there will be loud warning sounds showing it's a fake.

"It's going to be a loud noise, it's going to blink stop. It's going to say reprinted tickets. We have no way of verifying if those tickets are good or not because if we look up the account number or the name on those tickets It's not going to be that person's name. It's going to be who they bought it through," Sims said.

Sims advises people to buy tickets from the civic center's ticket website

If anyone has questions about their tickets, people can call the civic center's box office