Hundreds of quilts will be on display for the Black Hills Quilt Show

Quilt makers in the Black Hills are getting a shot at the spotlight this weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

More than 400 quilts will be on display at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center this week. One of the quilters is Joyce Ketterling whose been making quilts for about 40 years.

Last year, Ketterling won Best of Show, for a quilt that took about four years to make.

She has several new quilts to proudly display, including one that has been 22 years in the making. Ketterling says it was challenging to make the quilt as materials kept changing.

"I think that this quilt was the first block of the month ever. Now the block of the month you can buy the patterns individually. At that time you couldn't," Ketterling said.

Ketterling says quilt-making is a costly hobby. She says just the materials for a single quilt can cost at least $200.

However, it's a hobby that brings nearly 70 local quilt makers together each year.

"Whether you sitting at a table with somebody on our Tuesday mornings when we gather or you're here setting the show up, everybody helps. It's something that we need to get done and we all pitch in and do it.," Black Hills Quilters Guild Quilt Show Chair Person Lynette Mart said.

About 85 of the quilts will be judged to earn ribbons and cash awards.

However, people can vote on any of the hundreds of quilts to award the new Best of Show award.

