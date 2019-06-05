Native candidates fall short but vow to keep contesting elections

A record number of Native candidates ran in Tuesday's Rapid City municipal and school district races. None won a seat but candidates and supporters say they will maintain a Native presence on future ballots.

At campaign kickoff the candidates put on a unified front.

They stressed that this was not a one off that this was a paradigm shift and that Native candidates would stand for every seat in every municipal election going forward.

What did the candidates and activists learn from the process?

Perhaps some hard truths.

"It was unfortunate that as the campaign wore on I think that we saw a very very strong resistance to the idea that we could foster a relationship between the Native and non-native community through a Native American city council person," said Kellen Returns From Scout who co-managed the Cante Heart campaign for Ward 3 Alderman.

But the underlying optimism, though tested, remains.

"I'd like everyone to take away that a sleeping giant has been awakened in Rapid City and throughout South Dakota," said Natalie Stites Means who unsuccessfully challenged Mayor Steve Allender.

As does the commitment to stay part of the process.

"I think we need to do it," she said. "I think we have a lot of good leadership that deserves to be elected here in Rapid City and will work on behalf of the public interest."

Returns From Scout agreed.

"We'll try to encourage other native American people in our community to engage themselves in the civic process and become involved and educated and be excited about it," he said.

Election day is behind us but it's not the end of the line. There are runoffs scheduled in Wards 3 and 4 in Rapid City.

In Ward 3 Jeffrey Bailie will face off against top vote-getter Gregory Strommen and in Ward 4 Lance Lehmann and Amanda Scott will go toe to toe.

Getting their voters to the polls will be crucial for the candidates in the runoff races especially as voter turnout in municipal elections tends to be low.

Tuesday's turnout was 19 percent of the electorate. That's down from 31 percent turnout for the last mayoral election in 2015 but that year a school district opt out issue was on the ballot.