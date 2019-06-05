Rapid City sinkhole still under investigation

Before crews could get to the point of having Bobcats right on top of the sinkhole, they had to make sure it was safe and no longer sinking.

The city hired a geotechnical consultants to help them determine if construction workers could work on top of the hole. Once the area is completely filled, crews will pave over the area and put in curb and gutters.

Rapid City public works came out and measured the sinkhole, the final measurement was 24 by 29 feet wide and 31 feet deep.

"Everything has been successful as far as putting the rock material in. Our investigation into the sinkhole will continue both by city officials and our consultants," says Darrell Shoemaker the communications director with the city of Rapid City.

Shoemaker would like to remind the public do not go past the barricades to view the sinkhole, they're up for your safety.