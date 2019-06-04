An inside look at mental health services at Pennington County Jail

With over 600 inmates at any given time, 2 counselors at the jail take on as many people they can to try and help.

"For most people, sometimes it's the lowest point in there life and so we get to talk to them when they come in, if they're suicidal or just struggling to manage," says Shawna Roth a mental health supervisor with the Pennington County Jail.

This man, who asked we not identify him, was not on medications for his disorders but, that changed when he went to jail in April.

It's a silver lining on a dark cloud, he has more mental stability, no longer suffers from seizures and sees a counselor weekly.

"For me, I don't like being around too many people so they help me get to where I need to be. If we didn't have that I would be stuck in a group of a bunch of people. There'd be no help for me," says the inmate.

Half of that time, it's through a thick protective wall. Some inmates suffering from mental health disorders must be kept isolated.

Still, counselors do their best, overcome many obstacles to provide care.

"We really have to work on helping people develop coping skills that don't rely on external things," says Roth.

"People don't become rapists and murderers overnight. People don't just wake up one day and decide they're going to commit a crime. A lot of times there's layers and layers and layers of trauma that bring a person to where they are," says Monica Brennan a mental health counselor with the Pennington County Jail.

Pennington County counselors focus heavily on suicide prevention and crisis intervention.

"They've helped me get on the right type of meds, helped keep myself in check and helped me get in a better situation with where I'm at," says the inmate.

The inmate we talked to has been in custody for almost 60 days on Possession of a Controlled Substance with sentencing mid-June. He has a $500 bond.