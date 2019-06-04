Woman saves child from hot pickup- reminds others to be watchful

It was an average Monday morning for LeAnne Baker when she went in to an appointment at the Regional Health clinic. Two hours later she came back to her vehicle and noticed a little boy in the passenger seat of the car next to her.

"When I saw the sweat beads on the child's face, I immediately knew the child was in danger and I had to do something," says LeAnne Baker.

That something, calling 911. Baker waited with the boy until the police came, talking with him to try and keep him calm.

When police arrived, one officer had to break the window to free the child.

"When he broke the window, he absolutely got so scared and he started screaming and the second the unlocked the door I opened up that door and he just jumped into my arms and he was just drenched in sweat. His diaper was completely engorged," says Baker.

Baker said she doesn't want to be called a hero but rather a voice, a reminder, an alarm bell, to keep your eyes open, for other children trapped in the heat.

"When I gave the child to the officer, he just turned, and that's when I lost it, I started crying because he just started screaming, he wanted me because I was a safe place at that point and time, he was just scared. He was so terrified," says Baker.

The child's caregiver was found inside the clinic. She was arrested for Felony Child Abuse, this was a wake up call for Baker, that this happens in our area.

"When you're passing a car, make sure you look in to see if there's a child or a pet," says Baker.

The Rapid City police arrested the child's guardian for felony child abuse.