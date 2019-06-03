Avoid paying extra for repairs on hail damage

The Black Hills saw varying degrees of damage from Sunday's hail storm and now that auto body shops are open for the week, people are taking their hail-damaged cars in for repairs.

In some areas the hail was about the size of a golf ball, if not larger. Many vehicles were left with dents, while others ended up with shattered windshields. The first thing you should do if you have auto damage, is to contact your insurance provider to file a claim. If it takes a few days for someone to come out, you can cover the damage with plastic to keep any water or debris out of your vehicle. It's also important to vacuum up any glass that may have gotten into the car to prevent injury. Pop-up repair shops might seem appealing, but some say it's best to go to a trusted local shop to avoid scams.

"If something comes up like a water leak or a trim panel falls off or a headliner falls down then fly by night guys that come in here and set up shop and then leave after the storm's done there's nobody there to warranty the product when it's done. We stand behind our work 100 percent as long as you own the vehicle," says Troy Murner, CEO of Rick's Body Shop.

Murner and other mechanics say that it's important to be prepared for a storm so make sure to check the forecast and have a backup plan for any possibility.

