Box Elder Police Department monitors water levels after flooding

People in Box Elder are assessing some damage caused by flooding this weekend.

In Box Elder a few puddles of water were still visible late Sunday morning, but 24 hours earlier the entire area along Cottonwood Drive was under water.

"I found my garbage can about halfway down the creek down there," says Bill Hardy, who lives near Cottonwood Drive.

Officers with Box Elder Police Department monitored the creek late Friday. By Saturday morning water was flowing over some of the roads and bridges causing road closures.

"I've worked for the department now for two years and this is the first time since I've been a part of the department that we have had to actually close the roads," says officer Christopher Swan with Box Elder Police Department.

Once some of that water receded residents began to assess the damage.

"It didn't get in the trailer, just knocked the hell out of the skirtings. It was up to where I'm standing right here with the water. I had to move that white truck out and the water was over the wheels in that blue one. It was a mess. I just hoped it didn't rain no more or I'd've really caught hell then," says Hardy.

Water levels in Boxelder Creek have gone up a small amount, but not enough for more road closures. With the possibility of more rain though it is important for people to use caution.

"We are going to just monitor with the storms coming in the early part of this week. We're going to monitor the creek, if we have to we'll close roads again," says officer Swan.

Cottonwood Drive will remained closed until city crews can get out to make sure there is no damage to the road. Box Elder Police department wants to remind people to avoid any roads that are closed. Even if it may look drivable, there is the possibility of getting stuck, or going off the road.