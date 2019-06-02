Storm brings golf ball sized hail to the Black Hills

Golf ball sized hail fell throughout the Black Hills Sunday afternoon, pummeling parts of Rapid City and the surrounding area.

People in Hermosa saw some of the largest hail. At a little more than two inches the hail was almost the size of an egg. Some people told us it mostly affected their gardens or left a few dents in their vehicles, but not everyone was so lucky.

Julie and her husband were inside their RV when the hail storm started and saw the hail pummel through their car window.

"Large size damage from the hail, the front windshield is cracked really bad, We can't go anywhere without the car and I don't think it's drivable. You know, you can't really drive it with the windows the way it is," she says.

Some people still have to assess the damage and wait for insurance companies to stop by. While they wait though, it seems there is still a possibility to see more hail Monday.