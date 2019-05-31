New parking area set up for Devil's Bathtub visitors

Devil's Bathtub in Spearfish Canyon is a local gem that used to be visited mostly by, well, locals.

That changed.

The place became crowded.

So crowded, in fact, that it sparked safety concerns.

"It has become very popular with hundreds to thousands of people coming to that recreation site during the summer months," U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Steve Kozel.

And parking became an issue and homeowners reported congestion problems on Cleopatra Lane.

"It has caused safety concerns both from the parking standpoint and as well as trespassing on private land," said Kozel.

Then last year utility crews couldn't access power lines because of overflow parking. That raised the bar.

"It did cause us to think and raise to the next level, 'What if there was a bad situation here and we couldn't get emergency responders in?' And that poses a big issue," said John Kanta from the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

So now, after consultations with all stakeholders, local, state and federal authorities have implemented a new parking area for Devil's bathtub visitors next to an old Homestake hydroelectric power plant and created walking lanes along the road and the creek.

Visitors say they like the improvements.

"The trail was easy to find. Parking was easy to find. It was great," said Josh Skjoldal from Minot, N.D. "It was more convenient than last year when we came. We had to park kind of in the entrance and people got trapped in. It was hard to get in and out. The new parking is way more accessible."

Next up? Working to come up with ideas to improve the hiking trail going in to the bathtub to protect habitat and scenery.