Ellsworth Air Force Base welcomes a new commander

Hundreds gathered for the formal ceremony to sware in the new 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. David Doss.

Doss is replacing Col. John Edwards who is moving to the Pentagon.

Though, Doss is coming from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas he is not new to the Box Elder area.

Seventeen years ago he worked with B-1s in the 37th Bomb Squadron at the Ellsworth Air Force Base. After being away for several years, Doss said he notices how much the city and the base have grown.

He also said he is glad to be back in the Black Hills.

"The Black Hills has phenomenal opportunities to go out hunt and fish. I plan on doing that. And believe it or not, I like snow. I know this winter has been a little bit hard then some in the past. But we're looking forward to the winters here as well and just looking forward to meeting everybody in the community and reconnecting," Col. Doss said.

Doss said he looks forward to the arrival of the B-21 and plans to make accommodations immediately to handle the influx of new airmen.