City crews replacing ash trees

City crews were replacing ash trees with a variety of others Thursday all in an effort to fight Emerald Ash Borers and to diversify the trees.

They started at West Boulevard and Saint Patrick Street and headed north to Saint Joseph Street, planting between 5 and 7 trees per block.

Trees were purchased from a local vendor with grant money that totaled about $10,000 .

Although they started Thursday, it will take a couple years to completely get rid of the ash trees.

"Continue with the ash removals next year and probably another year after that but we'll be doing about 3 to 1 replacements for the next couple of years until we get full up," says Andy Bernard an urban forester with the city of Rapid City.

City crews hope these trees will live between 60-80 years.