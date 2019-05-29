Climate change can cause problems for ranchers, farmers, and tourism

Scientists talk about the global impact of climate change, but how exactly does it affect us here in the Black Hills?

Scientists have to look at trends over many years to see how the global temperature increases. School of Mines professor Bill Capehart says just because we don't always see it, doesn't mean it isn't happening. USDA growing zones are slowly shifting north, which can cause big changes for what crops can be grown and when. Tourism also plays a large role in the economy of the Black Hills. Warmer summer temperatures might cause people to stay in the area longer, but Capehart warns that climate change could have a negative impact on this industry too.

"The mountain pine beetle is a major concern for us here in the Black Hills. It is harder and harder to freeze them out as the temperatures get higher and higher. That is a huge issue for our tourism economy and also for the safety of our region in respect to wild land fire," says Capehart.

He also says that small changes from one person won't solve the problem. He insists that to truly make a difference, large scale changes to energy infrastructure are needed.

