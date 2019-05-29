Meadowbrook Golf Course is still open despite flooding

Despite the heavy rain leaving behind rising water levels, Meadowbrook Golf Course is still open for business.

Rapid Creek overflow leads to flooding in Meadowbrook Golf Course. (KOTA TV)

Nine of the golf holes along Rapid Creek are severely flooded and currently unplayable.

But the back nine holes are available.

Though Parks and Recreation Manager Doug Lowe said there is no damage, workers are still assessing the area.

Lowe said 12 workers are trying to clean up the golf course, and are waiting for the water to go down.

"We got a lot of water really fast and I know they are going to be releasing more from Pactola. So I think the flood waters will still be rushing pretty hard. So everybody stay safe. Stay out of the creek. If you do come out here to golf or anywhere along the creek bed, please be careful," Lowe said.

Lowe said until the water is all gone, he does not know how much it will cost to fix up the rest of the golf course.