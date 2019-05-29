The Dahl hosts Sara's Silo Session and Memorial Potluck

To honor a friend and advocate of the "arts," who took her life two years ago, The Dahl Arts Fine Arts Center hosted Sara's Silo Session and Memorial Potluck Wednesday.

Sara Lynn Johnson took her life in 2017, she was the co-founder of About This Life,Inc. This non-profit organization uses the arts to provide a source of hope and inspiration and brings awareness to worthwhile causes.

They started off with a memorial art walk to Art Alley, after that they hosted a Memorial Potluck then enjoyed an evening of drawing and painting all held Sara's memory. They also watched a slideshow of photos of Sara to celebrate the life she lived

"Grieving for and losing a child is something that is very difficult," said Karen Annarella, Sara's mother. "This is a way to make it a celebration, it doesn't take away the grief but it reminds me and many others that life is a celebration and those we lose live on in many ways"

Annarella hopes that Sara's story offers hope to people in attendance who are having suicidal thoughts to get the help they need. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. Their number 1-800-273-8255.