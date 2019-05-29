Melody Lane residents upset about flood cleanup

Flooding on Rapid Creek caused dozens of people to evacuate from Melody Lane Mobile Home Park Tuesday. Some angry residents are dealing with a big mess.

Melody Lane is just pools of water, muddy lawns and crawling worms after the high waters on Tuesday.

Don Halverson is now venting out his garage since it was flooded with about four inches of water Wednesday morning.

He said the water not only left tons of debris on his property but continues to damage the roads. Halverson spread some gravel to prevent more holes from forming.

But Halverson said because the area is considered a flood plain area, he feels they are not receiving any help.

"I think a lot of it is because they're letting water out of Pactola. They should have shut that a long time ago. Then turn around to open up the flood gates even more yesterday somebody outta go to court and sue them for this. This is stupid," Halverson said.

However, to control the overflow of water at Pactola Reservoir, workers are opening up valves. This contributes to Rapid Creek overflowing its banks and trash pile ups in the residents' back yards.

Another resident, Jerry Sailer, said this whole area was covered in water, he says the overflow from Rapid Creek traveled to his property and landed right about here on the fencing covering his whole area of his yard with about a foot of water.

"Come about tomorrow when the sun's out real good it's going to smell like rotting corpses and bodies. It's going to smell like sewer water and rotting bodies out here for anywhere for four to five days," Sailer said.

Road closure signs on South Valley Drive were taken down early this afternoon after debris on the road was swept up.