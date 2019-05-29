Flood damaged driveway keeps tourists stuck in hotel

Looks like some tourists stranded by floodwaters at a Keystone hotel will have to stay another night.

The driveway to the K Bar S Lodge off of Old Hill City Road north of Keystone washed out Tuesday leaving dozens of visitors, well, high and dry.

And stuck at the establishment.

A contractor called in to make repairs found the job a little tricky and was not able to get the road repaired Wednesday.

One California man -- stuck at the lodge -- kept his spirits high recounting his string of mishaps that started when he couldn't get a glimpse of Mt. Rushmore through the fog and rain on Monday.

"So we were going to get up in the morning and try to go see (Mt. Rushmore) again after breakfast and move on to our next stop in our quest for California," said Dennis McNeil. "And the driveway had washed out and there was no leaving. It's kind of like Gilligan's Island. Or Hotel California. We can never leave."

Many guests praised the management and employees at the K Bar S for making the best of the situation and some guests were able to find a novel way out.

They left their rental car at the lodge, got an ATV ride to keystone and caught the airport shuttle. And then rented another car.