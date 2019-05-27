Two-car crash delays traffic

Traffic was disrupted Monday afternoon along Mt. Rushmore Road after two cars collided in the middle of an intersection.

Around 1:30, Rapid City Police say a car traveling south on Mt. Rushmore Road failed to yield while turning left onto Saint Patrick Street. It was struck by another car going north.

At least two people in the second car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver refused medical treatment and was cited for driving without a license and failing to yield.

Police are still investigating.