More water, more problems

With more water coming out of Pactola Reservoir, homes and neighborhoods along Rapid Creek are experiencing higher than usual water levels.

In a small neighborhood east of Pactola, more than a dozen homes are being threatened by Rapid Creek and Deer Creek. They both crisscross through the properties and they are both overflowing.

Bob Mordhorst has lived in the area for 59 years and says, while this is a lot of water, it's nothing they can't handle.

"Don't get excited," Mordhorst said. "Working with the county and road district, we pretty well have it figured out. That's why the water runs around the houses. I live in a castle with water on all sides. We can cope with it."

Mordhorst says this is nothing compared to the 1972 Flood when he had water up to his windows - some 30 inches of water.