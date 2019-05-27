Black Hills National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Ceremonies

Despite the rain and fog, Black Hills National Cemetery hosted ceremonies for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Nation Monday.

There was a morning Memorial Day Ceremony sponsored by the American Legion and an afternoon ceremony sponsored by the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May. Formerly known as Decoration Day, it commemorates U.S. service members who died while on active duty. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.