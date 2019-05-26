Fighting pancreatic cancer, a Philip woman shares her story

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. With Alex Trebek's diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, more people know about this disease, but is that enough?

Cherry Denke was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in December. She went to the doctor to discuss abdominal and back pain, not expecting the diagnosis she received. While weight loss, abdominal pain, back pain, and yellowing skin or jaundice are common symptoms of pancreatic cancer, they can point to different illnesses as well. This makes it difficult for early detection and sometimes patients go undiagnosed until it's too late.

Organizations like the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network push for more awareness. The hope is that this will provide more information to people so they can get treatment sooner.

"If you have a question that you, don't be a procrastinator I guess. You know, if you think you're sick you probably should go in and pursue it.," says Denke.

Denke's diagnosis was in the early stage which improves her chances of survival. She hopes the chemotherapy continues to work and removes the tumor entirely.

To find out more about pancreatic cancer you can visit one of the following websites:

American Cancer Society

Mayo Clinic on pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

