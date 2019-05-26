More than 1,000 federal workers will be laid off from Job Corps centers

Trump administration announces closure of Job Corps centers leading to 1,100 federal workers being laid off.

The Job Corps centers will be transferred from the Forest Service to the Labor Department, but 16 centers will get new contractors.

Job Corps centers help train people between the ages of 16 to 24 how to do various trades like welding, culinary, forestry and wildland firefighting.

One of the 16 centers staying but will be under a new contract is the Boxelder Job Corps in Nemo.

One worker at the center said there are about 125 students at the center in Nemo who could potentially be affected.